EAST MISSOULA, Mont. - Community members dedicated their Saturday morning to welcome their new neighbors, Laura Bird and her family.
Neighbors dropped by with a drive-thru celebration, bringing a big Montana welcome.
New homeowners Laura and her family expressed today as a true blessing.
"That was so amazing, that was so unexpected, it was a very nice surprise, so yes I feel very eager to move into this community of East Missoula," said Bird.
Although, the pandemic and supply shortages have made buying and owning a home harder for lots of Americans. Habitat for Humanity of Missoula says it's days like today that make everyone's hard work, all worthwhile.
"This is really, very special to get to do this in a little different kind of format, but still be able to celebrate the family and all of their hard work, coming together alongside all of our volunteers that make this all happen," said executive director Heather Harp.
Laura also shares her hope for other Montanans to one day experience the joy of becoming a homeowner.
"Keep that specific goal in mind, you never know when that opportunity might arise," she said.
Especially now as renters face housing market challenges, Bird is just one of many stories that can hopefully be replicated in the near future.
Those with Habitat for Humanity say Laura and her family certainly won't be the last to own a home here in Montana as more houses are currently under construction.