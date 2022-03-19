Community organizers discuss the best ways to help those in Ukraine

MISSOULA, Mont. - As Russia continues it's invasion on Ukraine the Jeanette Rankin Peace Center hosted a community forum where people looked for new ways to help these people in need.
Known as one of the central hubs for many Missoulians to come together for peace and unity, everyone who came shared their thoughts how we can best help those in Ukraine moving forward .In the two-hour long brainstorm ideas filled up the board from fundraising, community engagement, education, and lodging.
As those with the center expressed various ways, they could combine their knowledge and hopefully take it from Missoula and closer to Ukraine.
"There's a lot of cooking going on ,on the ground especially on the border countries where refugees are landing so we could go there and volunteer for world central kitchen," said board member Leslie Burgess.
"Any events that we host here the center we can be a Ukranian donation table likewise if there are other events in town we as the JRPC could table there as a fundraiser," said treasurer Karen E. Concannon.
And for other members, they looked into creating more spiritual ways to help.
"A way to show our support is to have a lot of people holding flags and Ukranian flags," said JRPC member, Ethel MacDonald.
"The act of acting against war and what that really means, that's the educational direction we would want to take," fair trade program coordinator, Conner Crawford.
By the end of the forum community speakers say there's lots to think and strategize into turning these ideas into a reality, but they hope to nail down some of those possibilities soon to provide support for those effected by the Russian invasion.
