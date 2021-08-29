POLSON, Mont. - The lasting impact of the Boulder 2700 Fire now leaves communities in Finley Point coming to the rescue of their local volunteer fire department who have been there since the beginning.
The fire rocked the surrounding Finley Point neighborhoods, and residents remember the emotions they would never forget.
"When you can look outside your kitchen window and see it, it is completely terrifying...so when a neighbor talked one of the local group of volunteers who was on the fire about a fundraiser I was more than happy to come support it, you think about the men and women who are out there risking their lives to save ours and the property, and it's not just the 17 folks here they come from all over they came from the Flathead, Missoula, they came from the rest of lake county," said Susan Cartensen, resident evacuee.
And those on the front lines reflect on the lasting impact.
Chief elect, John McCullough with the Finley Point/Yellow Bay Volunteer Fire Department, who was there on the front lines reflects on the lasting impact of the Boulder 2700 fire.
"We are all 100 percent volunteers we leave our jobs our homes, our kids and families to go out at 3 in the morning to go do what needs to be done,” McCullough said. "You need to be prepared for the worst and hope for the best, and that is something that was made very apparent with an incident like this, we haven't seen anything like this in I don't think ever in Lake County."
And as they look back in time, they’re grateful to those who stood beside them battling the Boulder 2700 Fire.
“The emotion behind our appreciation for everyone that came is incredible and from that our takeaway is that are those relationships we built through the burning fire that night and that’s more valuable than anything else moving forward as a small community in Montana," said McCullough.
And it is the same community rallying up to get their firefighters geared up and equipped for any fire that comes their way through a community-organized fundraiser.
Locals are sharing their urgency for their firefighters to be equipped with the and equipment to fight these fires, as they respectfully deserve at this time.
Right now donations and new applications for volunteer firefighters are currently being accepted at the Finley Point Yellow Bay Fire Dept. in Polson. For information on how you can help can also be found on their social media page here.