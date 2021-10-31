MISSOULA, Mont. - The 16th annual Halloween Bash returned to Missoula, giving families the chance for a head start in today's candy hall, but it wouldn't be at the library without some fun Halloween inspired learning.
Thanks to community partnerships with Missoula's Public Library, in their new space Families First Learning brought back 20 different play-themed exhibits for kids to learn, play some even got the chance to warm up by the old campfire, check out space command, while others showed us why they love the more traditional costumes
With some Halloween inspiration, Child enrichment director, Katie Little saw this as a perfect opportunity to re-introduce both safe and fun interactive learning.
"All of these exhibits also have some sort of community component so it's a neat way for kids to do some trick or treating and getting to engage in that aspect, but also learning about our community, so a lot of our exhibits are sponsored local entities or organizations, we have big dipper ice cream shop... We have a bone and joint that's our doctor's office and so it's also a neat way not just to celebrate Halloween but also to recognize all these important pieces of our community that we share and partner with," said Little.
And the community's support makes the wait for today all worth while.
So, after today's success organizers say more events are currently in the works, just in time for the upcoming holiday season.