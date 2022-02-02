MISSOULA, Mont. - The U.S. Department of Transportation is rolling out a new highway safety "Roadmap" to protect more people on our roadways and across the nation.
Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg announced the "National Roadway Safety Strategy" earlier this week to help prevent roadway deaths and injuries. Montana has one of the highest vehicle fatality rates in the country.
We reached out to both the U.S Dept. of Transportation and the Montana Highway Patrol on what this could look like at the state level. They didn't have those answers yet because the plan is still in its infancy.
One commuter, Olivia Petruski hopes to see some changes soon -- especially on highways that connect us to our neighboring states. She shared her recent experience traveling along interstate-90, the main roadway connecting Montana to Idaho and Washington. It's a stretch of road she has to drive every week, which in a recent situation could have been deadly.
"Lookout ass, as soon as you go over the border and it says welcome to Idaho, within 5 to 10 minutes really huge deep potholes, I didn't even see one coming up because I was concerned about the ice and the snow and it was awful,' said Petruski.
Although new data doesn't connect potholes with traffic incidents, for commuters like Petruski, its a big concern for her as a driver.
"That was quite scary because no one had really done anything to fill the potholes or anything, and going towards Spokane and coming back to Missoula both sides had horrendous potholes,'' said Petruski.
The U.S Transportation Dept. plans to work with states and local jurisdictions to direct resources to focus on areas such as fixing road conditions, adjusting speed limits, and post-crash care.
Right now, there is no timeline as to when this new roadway strategy will roll out. For now, officials recommend to drive slowly as weather can impact road conditions especially during Montana's winter months.
