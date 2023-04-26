Casting for Recovery (CfR) provides healing outdoor retreats for women with breast cancer at no cost to the participant.
CfR’s retreats offer opportunities for women to find inspiration, discover renewed energy for life and experience healing connections with other women and nature.
The retreats are open to women with breast cancer of all ages, in all stages of treatment and recovery.
For over 25 years, women from all walks of life have benefitted from CfR's inspiring program model.
If you would like to learn more information about the program you can check out their website at castingforrecovery.org/. You will find locations across the nation and a map that shows where retreats take place.
