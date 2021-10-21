HELENA, Mont. - A complaint has been filed against a man from Libby who made almost 5,000 unlawful and malicious spoofed robocalls.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) says in a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana, the government alleged that 52-year-old Scott Rhodes made 4,958 illegal robocalls with falsified caller ID information, with the intent to cause harm.
Individuals across the United States were the targets of the robocall campaigns, and many complained to law enforcement regarding unwanted and harassing calls.
An investigation by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) found Rhodes’ unlawful spoofed robocalls included highly inflammatory messages “indicative of his intent to cause harm,” the DOJ reported.
In one example, hundreds of Rhodes’ spoofed robocalls targeted residents of Brooklyn, Iowa, following a local woman’s murder.
The calls reportedly included a message that the woman had been murdered by a “biological hybrid of white and savage Aztec ancestors” and that if she “could be brought back to life for just one moment,” she would ask the listener to “kill them all.”
Residents of Charlottesville, Virginia, were the target of over 2,000 of the calls during the investigation and prosecution of James Alex Fields Jr., who was responsible for killing one woman and injuring dozens during the “Unite the Right" rally in August 2017.
“The spoofed robocalls included a message that Charlottesville’s ‘Jew Mayor’ and ‘his pet Negro Police Chief’ were responsible for the death of the “unhealthy, morbidly obese” victim. The message also stated, ‘We’re no longer going to tolerate a Jewish lying press, and Jew corruption of an American legal system.’,” the DOJ said in a release.
The complaint looks to recover a $9.9 million penalty imposed by the FCC for the nearly 5,000 unlawful and malicious spoofed robocalls, and to obtain an injunction that would prevent Rhodes from committing any further violations of the Truth in Caller ID Act.