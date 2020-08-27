MISSOULA -- One Missoula family felt the love on Thursday, when the walls went up on their new home, all thanks to Habitat for Humanity.
The refugee family of six couldn't be happier to have their own home.
Kasse and Tosha Lamona are parents to four children whose ages range from just 1 to 9-years-old.
Grateful is just one way to describe this family. After moving from Congo just 3 years ago, Kasse said he's thankful for all the volunteers helping his family.
"God bless them for everything they are doing to build this house [and] everything they are doing for my family. I say thank you and God bless them," Kasse said.
Both parents work in local hospitals. On Thursday they were joined by friends, family and volunteers to raise the first wall of their new home.
This is the 58th home that Habitat for Humanity has built in Missoula and Director, Heather Harp, said she's inspired by how hard they work, all while raising four kids.
"Time and time again, we see Kasse out here working away at his hours," Harp said.
Toward the end of the celebration, everyone grabbed a marker to write notes of encouragement to the Lamona Family on the walls of their home.
"It means a lot for me and my family, a good feeling for me and my family. We are very excited for this," said Kasse.
All Habitat for Humanity homes are built with sweat equity. In exchange for a mortgage that meets their needs, each family puts in at least 250 hours of build time.
Habitat for Humanity is also currently building their 59th home in East Missoula for the Grados family of 3.