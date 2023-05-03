The following is a press release from the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary:
WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Senate confirmed Anthony Johnstone to the United States Circuit Court for the Ninth Circuit. U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released the following statement regarding Mr. Johnstone’s confirmation:
“Anthony Johnstone is an accomplished appellate litigator and academic ready to serve the Ninth Circuit on day one. He began his legal career clerking for Judge Sidney Thomas, who Mr. Johnstone will now succeed on the bench. He continued on to serve as Montana’s State Solicitor – the state’s top appellate lawyer – and as a professor at the University of Montana Blewett School of Law, building a strong depth and breadth of experience.”
“With an unyielding commitment to the Constitution and rule of law, Mr. Johnstone will be an excellent addition to the Ninth Circuit and enjoys strong support from state and Tribal leaders in Montana and across the legal community. I congratulate him on becoming the thirty-second Circuit Court judge confirmed under President Biden, and the latest example of the Senate Judiciary Committee advancing highly qualified nominees to the federal bench.”
On February 9, 2023, Mr. Johnstone advanced out of the Judiciary Committee with a bipartisan vote of 11-10.
Today’s confirmation continues the Committee’s work filling judicial vacancies with highly qualified, diverse candidates who help ensure the fair and impartial administration of the American justice system. Under the leadership of Chair Durbin, the Senate has confirmed 120 judges to lifetime appointments on the federal bench during the Biden administration.
