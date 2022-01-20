ST. IGNATIUS, Mont. - An exciting day, two years in the making for the Salish and Kootenai tribes.
After historic paintings were damaged in the People's Center fire back in 2020, they have finally been restored to their former glory.
Thanks to conservator Joe Abbrescia, who's worked tirelessly to restore some of the paintings salvaged from the fire.
On Thursday, Abbrescia brought over what will soon rest on the walls of the Three Chiefs Cultural Center, museum and gift shop, which he says is a true honor.
"To be a guy that can save these and give them a new life, being an artist son, this is somebody's legacy as an artist if I can save something from not going in the trash… It means a lot," said Abbrescia.
Right now, CSKT tribes are still trying to determine the extent of what was lost in the fire and salvage what they can.
You're encouraged to contact CSKT members on current donation and restoration efforts as they work to bring back more of their historic artifacts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.