Construction is moving forward for an apartment complex in Missoula that will provide permanent supportive housing for individuals that the state deems has "the greatest need."
2820 Great Northern Loop will soon become the mailing address for 12 individuals in Missoula.
"Permanent supportive housing for homeless folks that are the greatest need," Jim McGrath with the Missoula Housing Authority said.
The MHA is leading the project. The organization provides housing solutions for low to middle income households in the area.
The complex, called the cornerstone apartments, will be one bedroom units.
It's being funded by grants and MHA's own funds. It costs around $2 million to build the 12-units.
"$991,000 dollar grant from the housing trust through the state of Montana. We got a grant of $480,000 dollars from the affordable housing program, which is from the federal home loan bank of Des Moines, and then we contributed $607,000 of our own development money," McGrath said.
Tenants will pay rent according to their income.
"If they have no income at all they would not pay any rent," McGrath said. "But if they got income later they would then pay a portion based on their income. 30 percent of their monthly income will go towards that rent."
He added MHA is hoping to get these individuals struggling with homelessness into their new apartments by the end of this year.