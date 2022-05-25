MISSOULA, Mont. - After months of planning, Missoula's Mullan BUILD project begins phase one of construction, building a new neighborhood from the ground up with more housing options, including new trails and roadways.

Construction is slated for the south side of Missoula, starting along Mullan Road connecting Mary Jane Boulevard and Camden towards W. Broadway Street.

Missoula city officials shared that, although this project has been in the works for months now, as a reminder with any new development moving in, this means some big traffic changes coming both in and out of the area.

As city workers roll out the infrastructure plans for sewer, utility and other mains services, Missoula City Engineer Kevin Slovarp says to expect some road work, detours and new speed limit signage to be in effect for the remainder of the year.

"If there is a detour, if there is a speed limit set, for the traffic control it's really to protect the folks that are utilizing the infrastructure,” Slovarp goes on to say, “we want to look out for the workers building the infrastructure so we want to slow down and be safe."

Slovarp says all safety measures are in place to protect everyone from the workers to commuters, and although it may cause some headaches along the way, the end is well worth it.

"Existing residents will derive from the improvements that are being constructed will basically be safety improvements and it will be enhanced access and alternatives to be able to use different modes of transportation,” said Slovarp.

Project coordinators invite the public to address any questions or concerns you may have at the open house Thursday, May 26 from 4 to 6 pm at the Hellgate Elementary cafeteria in building three, located on Flynn Lane.

For the current construction schedule, click here. To submit any additional feedback on the project you can share by clicking here.