Construction for new museum underway at UM, eliminating some on-campus parking

MISSOULA, Mont.- Crews began construction for the new Montana Museum of Art and Culture at University of Montana, changing a popular area of campus.

The museum will showcase art and artifacts of the west.

According to Rafael Chacón, the museum's director, the museum is over a hundred years old and holds the largest collection of art in the state.

It currently doesn't have a permanent home. Exhibits are spread throughout campus, displayed in the PARTV building and a lot of its pieces are in storage.

The new 17-thousand square foot building will allow staff to display more of its inventory in one place.

“Right now, only about one percent of the collection is actually visible at a time, anywhere from one to two percent," Chacón said. "Our hope is to have 99 percent of that collection available for the general public.”

Before the move from the PARTV building to this new facility, museum staff, students and volunteers will catalog the current inventory. Volunteer opportunities will be posted here.

Crews will also begin work on the new indoor athletic facility, where the intramural fields are currently, and extend Memorial Row, a popular pathway on campus, all the way to the Clark Fork River.

With construction underway, valuable parking spots are also lost, causing frustration for students.

"I don't really have a use for a museum," Emma Lawrence, a junior, said. "I think it takes away from a lot of parking for the students as we don't have enough parking already."

She said it takes her at least 15 minutes to find a parking spot each day.

University officials recognize the construction does cause challenges for people parking on campus, but say it's trading off short-term disruption for a museum that'll serve both students and Montanans.

“We have half the lot taken down right now and a lot of that’s going to be for staging for construction, but ultimately most of these parking spots are going to come back online as the building’s completed," Dave Kuntz, director of strategic communications, said. "We will look at other spots on campus over by Aber Hall and off Campus Drive where we can supplement some of that parking as we have this growing campus and welcome back more students.”

During construction, parking lot P is down 290 spots. Once the museum is complete, the lot will be down about 100 spots, about 1/6 of the entire lot. Kuntz estimated there are about 14,000 people on campus each day.

As for the two dozen or so griz fans who tailgate in that section of the lot, they'll receive a new tailgating spot for next season, Kuntz explained.

It may be a bit farther away, but the same number of tailgating spots will be available, he said.

The athletic department is already working with the fans affected, so if a fan has not received notice, their spot's location is not impacted.

Construction for the new Montana Museum of Art and Culture is scheduled to finish in fall 2023. Memorial Row and the new athletic facility are scheduled to be finished this fall.