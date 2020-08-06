Construction moving along for Bitter Root Humane Association, donations needed

After years of fundraising and planning, construction is moving forward in building a new facility for the Bitter Root Humane Association in Hamilton.
The BRHA was established in 1972, and for nearly half a century, its been the place for people to adopt furry friends into their family.
"We are the only open admission shelter in a 100 miles in any direction," Kathie Butts the President of BRHA said.
She said they've outgrown the building and its time for something new. The current building has a roof that leaks, cracked windows and holes in some of the walls.
"That's how badly it needs to be we need that new shelter soon."
Plans for creating a new shelter started in the mid-2000s, then the recession hit and plans were put on hold. However, fundraising never stopped, and in mid-March, BRHA had their groundbreaking ceremony.
Right now, the new facility is mostly wood, support beams and cement, but when its done, it will have a new airflow system that will reduce smells between kennels. According to Butts, reducing smells helps reduce the dogs stress levels. It will include a small horse barn and paddock. The kennels will also be larger with outdoor access. There is a list of additions to the new building.
"Each dog has a door that just slides open on the wall, so they can go outside to their outside area which are all separated, and each dog has a play yard beyond that," Butts said.
While the facility is coming along, there's still lots of fundraising to do, to make sure the building continues to be a place for families to adopt.
"We have supported this Bitterroot community by taking care of all of our animals for the last 50 years, and we're saying now, kind of a plea to the community, please help us now," Michele Craig said. "We want to be here with this new shelter 50 years into the future and beyond."
BRHA hopes to open the new facility between Christmas and Valentines day.
To donate to the BRHA click here.