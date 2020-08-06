Construction moving along for Bitter Root Humane Association, donations needed

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... MISSOULA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /MSO/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... MULTIPLE THREATS OF LIGHTNING/WIND. THROUGH 10:30 THE POSSIBILITY EXISTS FOR LIGHTNING AND OUTFLOW GUSTS TO 40 MPH.

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MISSOULA AND NORTHERN RAVALLI COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 PM MDT... AT 938 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR LOLO, OR 14 MILES SOUTHWEST OF MISSOULA, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 40 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MISSOULA, LOLO, BONNER-WEST RIVERSIDE, EAST MISSOULA, WYE, EVARO AND FLORENCE.