Construction on Higgins Ave. Bridge to begin in the Fall

Construction for the Higgins Ave. Bridge is planned to start in Fall 2020.
The Montana Department of Transportation awarded the Sletten Construction company with a $16.5 million dollar bid on Tuesday, May 26.
The bridge connects the Hip-Strip to Downtown Missoula and is used by 15,100 cars a day on average.
Construction will begin October, 5th 2020. MDT crews will begin working on the southbound lanes of the Higgins Ave Bridge. There will be one lane of traffic in each direction. The first phase is anticipated to last from October 2020 through May 2021.
When the southbound section of the bridge is complete, traffic will be swapped to the newly completed segment of the bridge while MDT works on the northbound lanes. This second phase will run from May 2021 through December 2021.
MDT's original plan was to begin construction in January of 2020, but MDT declined a previous offer of over $37 million dollars. According to the department, the bid was higher than needed for the scope of work.
MDT's Engineering Project Manager, Matt Straub said some changes will include minor repairs and additional walkways for pedestrians.
He is hoping that the new bridge will help Missoulians travel downtown easier.
"We realize that we are going to have a traffic impact, while we are doing this infrastructure project, but in the end we'll create a much better downtown environment," Straub said.
Before construction begins in October, MDT said they will be setting up structural monitoring and gathering materials so there will be little impact on the public.