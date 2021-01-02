Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 5 PM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. The strongest winds will occur during the cold front passage between 8 am to 11 am MST. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 5 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&