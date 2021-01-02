MISSOULA -- For officials at the Missoula International Airport, a new year means they're one step closer to completing construction on the new terminal.
Airport Director, Cris Jensen, said there's one reason to be thankful for less airport traffic.
"If there's any silver-lining to our COVID cloud, it's that construction is a little bit easier when there's less people, less cars, less airplanes," Jensen said.
He said the new terminal is on track to be complete in about a year.
"The terminal project itself and the parking lot [and all] the stuff associated with the terminal project, has gone very well for us," he said.
The current terminal was built in 1948 and has been added to 11 times.
Jensen said it's not sustainable anymore.
"The building has functioned well, but it's really just been pushed to the limit now with the numbers that we're putting through it and so it's time," he said.
Jensen said A&E architects call the design of the new terminal, 'Northwest Modern.'
"The concept behind it is really just to make it intuitive. We don't want to have to read signs to figure out how to navigate the building. People will be able to just naturally see. It will be a very easy process to be able to move through the building," Jensen said.
Surrounding windows will draw visitors' attention to the outdoor scenery and a viewing deck will be built so that people can watch the planes fly in and out.
"We want visitors to our area to be able to look out and see the beautiful scenery that we live in, so there's lots of glass and beautiful views," he said.
The new airport will also feature local businesses including Black Coffee Roasting Co. in pre-security and a KettleHouse Bar and Restaurant on the Main Concourse."
He added that he can't wait to watch the project come together over the next year.
"We're excited about it, every element of it. It's going to be so much better. [There will be] more space for our customers and [it's] just going to be a really nice facility for the community," he said.
Tessa Nadeau
KTMF Reporter
