MISSOULA -- In Montana, summer is also known as construction season, which is why you'll want to plan ahead if you're going to travel on U.S. Highway 93 outside of Missoula.
On Monday, June 14, the Montana Department of Transportation will be starting a new project on U.S. Highway 93 called the DeSmet Interchange Project.
MDT's Engineering Project Manager, Matt Straub, said it's two smaller projects combined into one.
"One portion starts just North of the junction of I-90 and North U.S. 93," Straub said.
For that part of the project, crews will be doing pavement preservation. They'll use chip seals to fix parts of the road, add new pavement markings and new shoulder rumble strips.
"The second portion of the project is located between Frenchtown Frontage Road and the bottom of Evaro Hill," Straub said.
On that section of the road, they'll widen the road to include center turn lanes and left turn lanes at some key intersections.
The roads will be busy, so Straub says you'll need to plan to be patient.
"It's always important to remember that these improvements are necessary for the safety of the traveling public, and to be patient with our work/road crews as they travel through the work zone," he said.
The hope is that by October, you'll be driving on new and improved roads.
Crews will be on the road Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.