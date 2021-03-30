MISSOULA, Mont. - Construction on the Third Street W and Higgins Avenue intersection in Missoula is expected to start Thursday, April 1.
The road will close during construction until the project is completed the first week of June; however, the intersection will remain accessible to deliver and pedestrians during business hours.
A Facebook post from the Missoula Police Department said traffic will detour through Myrtle Street.
The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and Sletten Construction will close Third Street at the intersection of...Posted by City of Missoula Police Department on Tuesday, March 30, 2021