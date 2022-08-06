HELENA, Mont. - Starting the evening of Sunday, Aug. 7, the northbound on and off ramps at the I-15 – Lincoln Road Interchange (Exit 200) will be closed overnight for ongoing construction.

A 45-foot length restriction will be in place on the ramps starting Sunday.

Overnight closures of these ramps will occur intermittently throughout the month of August, and drivers should watch for signage alerting them to changing conditions and alternate routes, the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) warned.

“These overnight closures are necessary in order to allow crews to complete work on the northbound on- and off-ramps at Exit 200,” said Camaree Uljua, MDT Engineering Project Manager. “If you live off Lincoln Road and plan on returning home after 8 p.m. on these dates, please plan ahead to use an alternate route.”

During construction, motorists can expect:

Width restrictions (check www.511mt.net for the latest info).

A 45-foot length restriction is in place on the northbound on- and off-ramps of Exit 200.

Speed limits are reduced.

Flaggers will direct motorists through the work zone.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane.

Traffic will be controlled by traffic-sensing smart signals.

Expect up to 15-minute delays at times through the work zone.

Be prepared for traffic signals and speed limits to change at times.

Construction of the planned improvements is expected to be substantially completed this fall.

You can find more information on the planned improvements and construction activities online here.