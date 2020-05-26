MISSOULA - Sletten Construction is receiving the Higgins Avenue Bridge contract for $16.5 million, the Montana Transportation Commission decided Tuesday, allowing the construction in downtown Missoula to begin in fall 2020.
According to a release from Big Sky Public Relations, bridge construction is expecting to start in October and complete it by spring 2022.
Big SKy Public Relations says workers will start the first segment of construction with the southbound lanes on the bridge, opening single-lane traffic projected to last from October to May 2021.
After the first segment is completed, single-lane traffic will move over to the newly completed lane as workers build the northbound lane projecting to last from May 2021 until December 2021. Big Sky Public Relations says the hope is to complete construction on both lanes by the end of 2021, and to complete paving, painting and stripping by spring 2022.
“While we had hoped to be under construction already, MDT [Montana Department of Transportation] went back to the contracting community and our partners to develop a better schedule,” Bob Vosen, Missoula District Administrator said in the release. “This allowed us to mitigate risks for the contractor while also keeping the needs of the traveling public and the downtown community in mind.”
Big Sky Public Relations says more construction details will become available as the contract and timeline reach completion.
“We truly want to thank Missoulians, business owners and travelers for their support,” Vosen said in the release. “We know not having the bridge under construction sooner was frustrating, but we are fully confident this is a better schedule and look forward to delivering a new Higgins Avenue Bridge by the end of next year.”