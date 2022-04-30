'Corgi Extravaganza' hopes to raise money for school playground

MISSOULA, Mont. - Franklin School in Missoula needs a new playground and with the “Corgi Extravaganza” fundraiser, they aim to make it happen.

In collaboration with the Missoula Valley Corgis, parents, like Toffer Lehnherr, Vice President of the Franklin Elementary PTA says it’s an idea that could only come out of his Franklin neighborhood.

"People have these creative ideas that are kind of off the wall, and when you first hear of them it's kind of like, 'huh?' That might work… It's kind of what our neighbors are always trying to bring to the neighborhood so it's cool to see those things kind of meeting here and us being able to have a fun event, kind of a silly event but that it's going to a good cause,” said Lehnherr.

You can catch students running their lemonade stand to keep you cool while you cheer on your favorite four-legged athletes. You’ll also have a chance to take photos with the big winners of the day. All for a good cause of course putting together a new playground which educators like 5th-grade teacher, Jaime Long hopes to bring to her students later this year.

"With COVID a lot of stuff was taken away from the kids and so this is a great way to get them back playing with each other to just be outside and be a kid again. And we have such a great space for playground equipment, but we don't have enough things for the kids to do, so we want to encourage them to swing and climb and do all of the things kids should be doing outside,” said Long.

The corgis racing for that dream playground is a sight you certainly don’t want to miss. The fundraiser kicks off Sunday at 12:00 pm, with Corgi races setting their marks around 1:00 pm in the two-hour event at Franklin elementary.

If you can’t make it, the Franklin PTA will also be hosting more fundraisers in the coming months as they work towards their dream playground.