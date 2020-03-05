The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services now has new test kits for the COVID-19.
These new Coronavirus test kits mean DPHHS no longer has to send samples to the CDC and can do all their testing in house.
For patients and family members, that means a much shorter wait time to see if they're infected.
The state health department has even published a chart on their website to track how many people they are monitoring and the results of any tests they've taken.
As of 6 p.m. Thursday, seven people in Montana being monitored and out of the eight tested for the virus, zero have tested positive.
Health officials say now they should be able to get test results much quicker than they did just last week. The director of DPHHS Sheila Hogan said in a statement:
"This is significant because it will allow us to test with a much quicker turn around. This will allow us to better support testing efforts for medical providers in the state should the need arise."
DPHHS also warns, if you develop a fever and symptoms of a respiratory illness, tell your health care provider right away and they will determine if you need to be tested for the Coronavirus.