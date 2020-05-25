Corvallis American Legion Post 91 celebrates 100 year anniversary on Memorial Day

The Bitterroot community honored the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives to protect the freedoms of Americans at an unofficial Memorial Day parade.
Some came in uniform, others carrying American flags; Monday morning hundreds in the Western Montana community gathered on Corvallis' Main Street for an unofficial memorial day parade.
"[We have] the color guard and we're marching and then our [American Legion] post is behind it and then we have our American Legion [motorcycle] riders behind them," American Legion Post 91 Commander Scott Turner said.
For this community, Turner said it's a milestone for American Legion Post 91.
"Today's the 100th anniversary for our post, post 91," Turner said.
The American Legion is the largest veterans service organization in the country. Turner said his post started a century ago, with the veterans walking down Main Street Corvallis, and this year was no different.
Turner said the parade was technically cancelled due to Covid-19 social distancing restrictions, however, they unofficially organized this event to honor veterans.
For Keyira who lives in Corvallis with her family, she said Memorial Day is about remembering those who served in the armed forces.
"I like celebrating it cause my nama's husband, he went to war," Keyira said.
While Keyira knows what Memorial day is about, Turner said some Americans forget the true meaning behind the federal holiday, and that's okay because it's a free country.
"People that maybe don't celebrate or know what Memorial Day is about, it's always good even if they're camping to remember you're free, it's a free country we live in," Turner said.
However you're celebrating the day off, Turner reminds Americans to take time to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
"To enjoy time with your family, what a better time to be spent and to really memorialize the fallen people who have paid that ultimate sacrifice for them to be free," Turner said.