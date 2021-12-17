CORVALLIS, Mont. - A middle school student was taken into custody and charged Friday in relation to a potential threat made to the Corvallis School District.
Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton said RCSO Detectives on the school's campuses investigated the potential threat, made by email, related to the reported TikTok challenge.
A middle school student was identified as a suspect and quickly located off-campus, according to a release. The student was taken into custody.
Authorities say no direct threat was made to the school and the student taken into custody did not have the means to carry out any offense.
The student was criminally charged.