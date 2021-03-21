A familiar gallery in Western Montana now has a new home. Corwin galleries just opened their doors down in Hamilton.
The new gallery features not only the work of James Corwin but also showcases different works from artist around the country.
"We are going for a holistic homeliness in our gallery, from furniture to paintings, to sculptures, and home goods, yet keeping that artist touch to it," Artist and gallery owner James Corwin said.
But this isn't the first Corwin Galleries, a few months ago Corwin had to close his store front in Missoula.
"The pandemic made it difficult to keep our doors open and manage the traffic and I was communing back and forth every day it just became impractical," Corwin said.
So he made the move a little closer to home.
"As I made that transition I was looking even more diligently down here in hamilton," Corwin said, "I realized I had to get out of the house because I have taken over three bedrooms plus the garage for the whole business and for the employees to work in so it was time too get into a separate building."
After a few coats of paint, and new walls, they transformed this old hair salon into a new art gallery.
"I guess painting wall was the break I needed because I'm so excited to get back to the easel," Corwin said.
While everything didn't go according to plan with his first galleryy, Corwin said he has no regrets and is happy where he ended up.
"I'm glad I took the initiative to set it up because it gave me what I needed to know to create this space and create it so much better than that space," Corwin said.
Corwin Galleries had their soft opening this week but hope to host a grand opening event in May during the Hamilton farmers market.