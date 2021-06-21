County approves contract for solar panels on roof of Missoula Jail

MISSOULA -- The County is getting one step closer to their goal of having 100% clean energy by 2030.
They recently approved a contract with Serock Energy to install over 1,000 solar panels on top of the Missoula County Detention Facility.
Once installed, it will be the largest rooftop solar array in the state.
The jail consumes more energy than any other county facility, but officials say the panels will generate about a third of the jail's electricity.
Officials expect a financial payback in about 14 years and anything after that will pay for itself.
Missoula County Commissioner, Josh Slotnick, said the jail was the perfect candidate for the project.
"The combination of the fact that it uses such a tremendous amount of electricity and has a monstrous flat roof. So there was an opportunity and a need and they were aligned in this case," Slotnick said.
Under the contract, the County will pay 8.5 cents per kilowatt hour for the first five years.
Serock Energy will own and install the panels for the first 5 years, but after that, the County can choose to purchase them. Slotnick said this way of financing is a first for the state.