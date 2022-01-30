EAST MISSOULA, Mont.- In Missoula county, officials have just released the new zoning draft, which has been in the works for nearly two years now. Their goal addressing the issues of land use, sustainability, and resource protections within their communities.
The update is focusing on targeting Missoula County's more urban areas outside of city limits including Bonner, East Missoula, and Wye, Montana.
County officials are focused on tackling the growth from populations, wildlife, and businesses we've seen move or change in these areas over the years by planning ahead for the future.
"There's been some band-aid fixes over the years but this takes a look at that segregating of land uses is not really condusive to the type of community and the values that the community has expressed in it's land use plan for walkability, integrated land uses, and energy conservation," said Missoula County planner.
County officials are inviting the public for input on the new zoning draft which will be held virtually at the Missoula planning board meeting starting march 1st at 6 pm.
You can take a look at the full draft here. You also submit written feedback until then through the county website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.