EAST MISSOULA, Mont. - County officials are hoping to create more parking for people using the Sha-Ron site.
Missoula County Commissioner, Josh Slotnick has been eager to get something like this in the works for a while to address people parking and walking along the busy highway 200 for their safety and for residents.
If the over flow parking lot project gets the green light for construction. Slotnick says they're a hoping for a portion of Montana Department of transportation land. Just about a thousand feet south up from the current river access point, could be a spot to build off of.
Which would make it easier and safer for visitors and residents to park, walk and access the river, especially during river peak season.
"On a hot summer day if a person goes to the Sha-Ron river access area you will see that, that parking is filled up really quickly and then people are parking on the highway a quarter-mile to half a mile in each direction. And it's a super dangerous situation," said Slotnick.
The current parking lot holds about 20 spots for cars to park here.... But county officials are hoping to bring 4 times the amount of parking spots for people to continue to access the Clark Fork River.
Before that can happen, Slotnick assures us there is a specific process they would need to go through in order to convert this land into what the city needs.
"If we can do this, and that's a big if... It's on Montana Dept. of Transportation easement land.. We have to make sure we're all good to do this on this land. And if this becomes a new site it would be managed by F-W-P."
Because FWP would have to manage the parking area that means taking this idea into the state, which could also mean more of a wait for locals to see if this lot can become a reality for East Missoula.
But it all starts here with Montana's organizations working together to make this happen hopefully in the near future.
"We're all starting the conversation because all 3 entities agree this is a problem that needs to be solved," said Slotnick.
Right now, there is no exact date as to when or if this could happen.
But we'll be sure to update you, of any changes as that information becomes available.
