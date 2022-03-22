MISSOULA, Mont. - For months Missoula residents have voiced concerns about how the city's taxes are collected and distributed. So the city's Redevelopment Agency created a new tax increment finance tool to clear up any confusion.
Using the metaphor 'Follow the River' to help locals understand how and where money goes in the city, and eventually turns into new development.
The new tool lays out where the city's revenue comes from and which money goes to development projects such as improving business buildings and sidewalk upgrades.
Projects we've already seen as prime examples of this range from housing, commercial, and recreational sites, MRA project coordinator, Jil Dunn shares one of the projects currently in the works, showing us how taxpayer money put into Missoula goes back to people in the community.
"We have a sidewalk ongoing with district 2 and 3 all the time and have for 10 years and we're trying to complete all of those sidewalks in those districts that we can can with tax increment financing which means those property owners will have brand new sidewalks and they don't have to pay for them, that's a public benefit," said Dunn.
Now with a visual understanding of the operations MRA hopes it encourages more Missoulians to share their thoughts on what they want to see grow in the city.
"It's kind of a nice tool to say hey there is this money available to you but here are the needs of the community what can we leverage versus if if wasn't here the development could come in but then there's nothing maybe leverage for what we want and what's important to the community," said Dunn.
The county is asking for public comment where you think development efforts should go moving forward. You can submit feedback by mail, email, or calling the county redevelopment agency directly before the April 8th deadline.
