MISSOULA, Mont. — The undersupply of housing in Missoula County is only growing. That’s why Missoula County wants to hear what you think about a draft plan called Housing Action Plan: Breaking Ground.
In the report it shows that Missoula County is short of about 2,400 housing units.
Missoula County Housing Specialist Jordan Lyons says it’s a complicated issue to try and solve.
"It's not a simple problem with one solution that's very clear. It’s a very complex problem with a lot of different facets,” Lyons said.
He said the plan has a few main goals.
"The first goal is all about increasing housing supply, doing that through zoning, developing infrastructure and where possible, acquiring and using land the county owns to develop affordable units,” he said.
In 2019, 34% of all Missoula homeowners and renters were cost burdened, meaning they’re spending more than 30% of their incomes on housing. So, another goal is to provide more funding for government programs that help support Missoulians financially. But that could increase your property taxes.
"In Montana, local governments don't have very many tools to raise revenue other than property tax. So, it's definitely a balancing act, so we want to make sure we're getting a lot of bang for our buck,” he said.
You have until Friday, Nov. 12 to give input on this plan. You find it at missoula.co/housing, or you can give your input by calling 406-258-3444.