MISSOULA — The iconic Missoula County Courthouse sits in the center of a vibrant downtown environment, but it’s not a popular gathering place.
- Tessa Nadeau ABC FOX Montana
That’s why Missoula County Commissioners came up with a plan to bring more people to the courthouse lawn.
It’s mainly used by the homeless population and for protests and County Commissioner, Josh Slotnick, said he doesn’t want that to change.
"What we're hoping to do is add uses without displacing any uses to this space and make it more broadly appealing to the public,” Slotnick said.
He said he watches the lawn from his office every day, so he sees firsthand how it’s used.
"We have this large chunk of public space in the middle of a very vibrant downtown that is un-used because it has only one sort of cultural flavor to it,” Slotnick said.
Part of the county’s plan involves adding picnic tables to the lawn, but Missoula County Fairgrounds Director, Emily Brock, said there can’t be tables without good food.
"We will be adding in some power so that we can host two food trucks on Mondays and Tuesdays on the lawn, Brock said.
She hopes the lawn will become a space where people eat lunch, have meetings and host programs.
In keeping with the courthouse’s 'justice' theme, Brock said they’re starting a program called The Longest Table, where they'll invite people with different political views.
Brock hopes the food trucks will start coming to the lawn in June.
"Bringing them together to have civil discourse and see the humanity in each other, so, not talk about the issues but really just see each other as humans," Brock said.
However, with all of these plans, both Slotnick and Brock want to make it clear that this will be a place for everyone.
Tessa Nadeau
KTMF Reporter
