MISSOULA -- Missoula County officials have been hard at work, implementing a new subdivision and survey tracker that is speeding up the property development process.
They've been able to cut land division and survey approval times in half with a new tool they created using Microsoft software.
Landowners who want to divide property for development, need approval from six different offices in Missoula.
Missoula County Clerk and Treasurer, Tyler Gernant, said that before the tracker came in to play, these documents were physically moved from department to department.
"One office would be reviewing it, and while they were reviewing it, nobody else could touch the file," Gernant said.
He said this made the process extremely slow and allowed more room for errors, but the new platform allows everyone to work simultaneously.
"Each department has access to the entire file the whole time. "So if they want to go in and start doing work on their portion of the application, they can do that whenever they want," Gernant said.
He added that this way, the departments can work more collaboratively.
"It also allows everybody to see everybody else's comments, so I think you actually have a more complete process as well because you're looking in real-time at what, say, the health department is reviewing," he said.
The new platform also brings economic benefits, both for developers and future homeowners.
"Shortening that time frame, helps to eliminate the time value of money, because we can get things done quicker, there's fewer interest costs, it makes it more affordable for people to build houses, which makes it more affordable to buy houses," Gernant said.
Smaller projects are approved four to six weeks faster and larger ones are approved 10 weeks sooner.
Since the County is using a Microsoft platform that they already had, there won't be additional costs put on taxpayers.