MISSOULA, Mont. - A couple was arrested with a string of felony human sex trafficking charges at a massage parlor they operate in Missoula.
According to the affidavit, an employee of Soul Massage, located at 5000 Highway 93 South, told deputies Monday she and other employees were pressured into performing sexual acts with clients.
Deputies got a search warrant on the massage parlor and allegedly found hidden condoms near the front entrance, one used condom, baby wipes and "sticky wads" of tissue in the trash.
Deputies allegedly found the security camera had remote control capabilities and one of the doors appeared to be able to lock from the outside.
The affidavit detailed what conditions deputies saw in Soul Massage. Deputies reportedly saw a sleeping area with a small twin bed that looked like it was used for cooking and eating and saw dirty dishes and pots with food.
Deputies reportedly saw a makeshift closet containing clothes and multiple suitcases, a small television and a security camera on the wall.
The affidavit said the conditions were "unsanitary, with dirty linens and floors."
The affidavit said a detective believes several other unidentified co-conspirators were working with massage parlor owners Yabin Bao, 52, and Richard Bushey, 64, to traffic unidentified women from China and across the United States.
Those co-conspirators are believed to be domestic and abroad.
Bao and Bushey were arrested and are charged with three counts of promoting prostitution victim of human trafficking and three counts of human trafficking--all felonies.
Their bail is each set at one million dollars.
