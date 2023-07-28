MISSOULA, Mont- Whether you're out in the wilderness or taking care of family, you never know when an emergency may occur. So it's better to be prepared for the unexpected. Throughout Montana, there are one-to-two-day courses you can take with Aerie Backcountry Medicine that will train you to handle scary situations.

According to Aerie Director, Dave McEvoy, "you're going to learn in there how to manage life threatening emergencies that you can actually do something about. So problems with airway, problems with bleeding, problems with breathing."

The main structure of the classes is giving students hands-on training that focuses on injury prevention and treatment along with survival tips.

You can go on Aerie's website to find the course calendar.