MISSOULA – Court documents released Friday, provide additional details in the arrest of a University of Montana Griz basketball player.
Naseem I. Gaskin, 20, was arrested in Missoula on Wednesday night, after police were called to a report of domestic abuse in the 300 block of Front Street.
Police interviewed a woman identified in court documents as Jane Doe. She told police she and Gaskin got into a argument regarding text messages between Gaskin and another person.
Jane Doe told police that during the argument, Gaskin used his feet to push her out of a bed, and she fell to the ground and bruised her leg. Jane Doe went on to say that she got back on the bed and took Gaskin’s phone, and that's when he put her in choke-hold and used the inside of his elbow to strangle her.
To fight back, Jane Doe told police she tried to bite Gaskin, and pull his hair. Court documents say that only made the situation worse, and Gaskin grabbed her neck with one hand, and continued to strangle her.
Jane Doe told police she was gasping for air, and began thinking “that she did not want to die…”
When Gaskin got his phone back, he reportedly stopped strangling Jane Doe, who left the residence and called police.
Court documents say “officers observed significant bruising to Doe’s neck consistent with finger marks.” Police also noted scratches and bruises were visible on Jane Doe’s body.
Gaskin remains in custody in the Missoula County Detention Center. He is expected to appear in Missoula County Justice Court Friday afternoon. He’s charged with felony strangulation, and misdemeanor partner or family member assault.
Gaskin transferred to UM from Utah last season, and sat out as a redshirt. The sophomore was expected to be starting guard this season, and a possible All Big Sky player.
According to UM’s 2020-2021 Student Athlete Handbook, a student athlete is suspended from participation when charged with a felony. Click here to read the handbook.
The UM Athletic Department issued the following statement Thursday afternoon:
"The University and athletic department are aware of the incident involving student-athlete Naseem Gaskin. We understand the seriousness of the allegations and absolutely do not condone such behavior. Per the student-athlete code of conduct he has been immediately suspended from all athletic-related activities. This University has also issued an interim suspension effective immediately."