COVID-19 documentation project archives individual experiences

MISSOULA, Mont.- Missoula County and University of Montana's Mansfield Library are asking for your help as they archive what the past few years of living through a pandemic has been like.

There's a lot of different ways people can participate.

Organizations can donate items, like their memos or workplace practices.

Families and individual Missoulians are also strongly encouraged to upload photos, written stories or audio files online.

Leif Fredrickson is a history professor at the university and is helping coordinate the project. He explained the important role the individual stories play.

"You often collect government documents and that sort of thing, but the personal experiences have historically not always been collected," Fredrickson said. "Those are really important in understanding what an event was like, how it felt to people at the time, how they responded and how they thought about it.”

There's no detail too small to collect, he added, because what people may have grown accustomed to or quickly moved on from are things that are the most important to understanding what it was like to live during the pandemic.

This collection will be used as a tool to address future pandemics or crises like how the Spanish flu was referenced, as well as serve as a community archive for future generations to have access to right here in Montana.

They'll continue collecting documents and testimonies throughout the summer, then develop a report on how the archives were collected.

For more information on how to participate in the documentation project, click here.

To access the archives, click here.