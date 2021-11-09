COVID-19 outbreaks impact long term care facility residents and families

MISSOULA, Mont. - One woman is now pushing for vaccine mandates in long term care facilities because of her own experience saying goodbye to her mother.
Jennifer Yocum's mother lived in a skilled nursing facility for the last year.
In September, her mom entered hospice care.
Less than a month later, Jennifer's mother, Kathleen Yocum, passed away.
During those three weeks Jennifer's mom was in hospice, Jennifer got on social media to give updates to family and friends.
She shared posts about how the facility was in lockdown because of COVID-19 cases connected to the facility, the separation from her sick mother, and when it reopened, that her mom was no longer able to speak.
"I was able to hold her hand," Jennifer said. "Being able to hold her hand was what I wanted to do at the time I knew she most needed me. The fact I couldn't do that for the last week of her life still breaks my heart."
Jennifer's passionate about state leaders either requiring vaccines or at least recording what staff members are vaccinated in nursing facilities.
While House Bill 702 exempts skilled nursing homes and allows them to require vaccines, the Department of Public Health and Human Services reported they aren't aware of any facilities in the state utilizing the exemption.
As of Friday, November 5, 45% of long term care facilities in the state have ongoing COVID-19 cases with 276 active cases.