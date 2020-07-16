MISSOULA - As temperatures rise, nurses testing people at the Missoula County Fairground need to escape the heat. That's why the current testing site is moving to 4025 Flynn Ln., just off of Broadway Street in Missoula.
The Missoula City-County Health Department is still waiting for the lease agreement to be approved by the Missoula County commissioners, but health officials said it should be approved soon. Once approved, health officials said they hope it will only take about a week to move locations.
Currently, nurses at the fairgrounds have to work in high temperatures wearing full personal protective equipment (PPE). However, the new location has a drive-through warehouse which will allow them to be better protected from harsh weather environments.
Cindy Farr, the health promotion division director for the Missoula City-County Health Department, said they needed the site to be more long term because they think COVID-19 will be around for awhile.
"We are going to probably be dealing with this for quite some time to come. We are signing a year lease with this facility, so that as we move forward it will be more of a permanent location," Farr said.
She added the only difference for people getting tested is that it'll be in a new location.
The rent for the site will be more than $4,500 less than what they were paying for the current testing site.