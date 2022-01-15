MISSOULA, Mont. - With the COVID surging right now, Americans continue to face challenges that have been around since the beginning of the pandemic.
Early on we saw employees burning through their sick days due to quarantine or self-isolating when you tested positive for covid-19, or came in contact with someone who did.
The families first coronavirus response act required employers to provide paid sick leave for their employees, but that relief expired at the start of last year.
Now that mandatory paid sick leave also covered employee's family or medical leave.
Like other pandemic related government assistance extended into 2022 many employees believe extending COVID pay if you're forced to miss work.
The U.S. Department of Labor has yet to extend COVID sick leave pay. Until then, they do you may need to use sick time if you miss work due to COVID. With the rising COVID cases are impacting all industries nationwide, you're still encouraged to stay in contact with your employer about what options they have available for you at this time.
