MISSOULA, Mont. - We're hearing from some folks concerned about whether they need to show proof of vaccination when they make their way back to Montana. Although it is not official in the United States, you may need to show proof of you are COVID-19 vaccinates when traveling internationally through a COVID passport of vaccination card.
Whether you need it depends on 3 things: your airline, your final destination when you come back, and when you plan to travel.
All requirements will vary from country-to-country. It's still not clear whether the u-s will move to a digital passport version of your COVID-19 vaccination card, right now it's not required by U.S based airlines.
But that doesn't mean we are in the clear for this being a possibility in the future.
Montana based agency, Travel Cafe manager Betsy Baumgart shared what montanans should keep in mind while making international travel plans.
"Know what the rules are, what the requirements are, what you are to need to come back, it's complicated right now but it is not that you can't do it, but you need to be educated and informed as to what you're going to need to go and to also come back," said Baumgart.
Currently, CDC guidelines still require a negative COVD test before you return to the U.S from an international destination.
This is something that is ever-changing whether you're traveling in or outside the U.S. You are recommended to take the time to do a little research before your take off and meet the safety requirements.