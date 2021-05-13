MISSOULA, Mont. - Things in Western Montana are getting a bit nutty as the Planters NUTmobile visits Missoula for the week.
At 26 feet long, this giant peanut is one of only three NUTmobiles in the world. Its purpose is to spread positivity and smiles.
The three peanuteers travel east to west in a nut crackin' fest. It's a job that's not for the brittle. When they aren't driving each other up the wall[nut], their days are a whole trail mix of fun.
They get to talk with all sorts of nutty people, snap pictures and shell out goodies, like snacks and stickers.
However, before they can spread out and hit the road, they have to get trained with some hot-doggone good friends.
"We call it Peanut Prep and Hot Dog High," Danny "Maca-Danny-a" Holton, peanut ambassador, said. "That's when we train with the [Oscar Mayer] Weinermobile. We're in these parking lots and it's so funny. There'll be six Wienermobiles and three NUTmobiles, and we do training."
On Wednesday, the ambassadors took to the Missoula streets to spread some smiles. Peanut enthusiast Guy Johnson got his picture taken with the giant peanut. He said it's the highlight of his month.
"The NUTmobile is like one of those childhood dreams you always want to see, but never get to, unfortunately," Johnson said. "Today I was actually lucky enough to see it from the Poverello Center, so it's a kid's dream come true."
The NUTmobile will be roasting in Missoula through May 16 before it spreads along to Bismarck, North Dakota.
It will be at the Highlander on Sunday, May 16 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mr. Peanut will be there for all kind of shell-fies.
The crew will also be surprising folks around Missoula on Friday, May 14. To request a visit by the NUTmobile, click here.