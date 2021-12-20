Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Hazardous driving conditions are present in the Missoula Valley this morning due to heavy snowfall and very slick roads. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 11 AM MST this morning. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&

