MISSOULA - A crash is reportedly causing a blockage on the intersection of S. Third Street W. and Orange Street in Missoula Monday.
The Missoula Police Department tweeted someone called and reported the crash but said there are no injuries.
Drivers should expect delays and detours in the area at this time.
