UPDATE: AUG. 26 AT 1 P.M.

The crash at Blue Mountain Road and Highway 93 South is clearing up.

Missoula County 9-1-1 said in the alert there may still be delays.

MISSOULA, Mont. - A vehicle accident is causing delays at Blue Mountain Road and Highway 93 South.

Missoula County 9-1-1 sent out an alert on behalf of the Missoula County Sheriff's Office asking drivers to avoid the area and to seek a different route.