FLORENCE - A woman died in a crash involving four vehicles on Highway 93 in Florence Saturday.
A Toyota Forerunner was driving on Highway 93 northbound and slowed down to make a left turn onto private property. MHP told Montana Right Now a 2006 GMC Yukon rear-ended the Forerunner, causing the Forerunner to drift into oncoming traffic in the southbound lane.
MHP said a Toyota Rav 4 hit the Forerunner and then a Dodge truck hit the Rav 4.
The driver of the Forerunner was identified as Christine Howe, 61, of Florence and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
MHP said the drivers of the Rav 4 and the Yukon were taken to the hospital, the Dodge driver was injured but was able to check himself in the hospital and was released.
Alcohol, drugs, and speed are not considered factors in this crash.
The crash remains under investigation.