Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. ISOLATED GUSTS TO 50 MPH ARE POSSIBLE MONDAY EVENING. LOW VISIBILITY AND LIGHT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS ARE POSSIBLE DURING THE EVENING. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...FROM 5 PM TO 10 PM MDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... MISSOULA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /MSO/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... MULTIPLE THREATS OF WIND/LIGHTNING/HAIL. A STRONG COLD FRONT IS EXPECTED TO PUSH THROUGH BETWEEN 5:30 PM AND 6:30 PM. WESTERLY WIND GUSTS TO 40 MPH ARE EXPECTED BUT COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 50 MPH. BRIEF HEAVY RAIN SHOWERS WILL ALSO ACCOMPANY THE FRONT WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF LIGHTNING AND SMALL HAIL. SNOW LEVELS WILL DROP TO THE VALLEY FLOOR BEHIND THE FRONT WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS CONTINUING INTO THE EVENING, ALTHOUGH SNOW ACCUMULATIONS ARE NOT EXPECTED ON PAVED SURFACES.