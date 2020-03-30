MISSOULA - A 29-year-old Missoula man died in a crash on Saturday morning by the Wye.
According to Montana Highway Patrol, the incident happened on the intersection of Highway 10 and Laflesch Lane at 7:45 a.m. with dry road conditions.
The incident involved a 54-year-old Missoula man driving 1999 Ford F250 and a 29-year-old Missoula man driving a 2007 Red & Black Honda Motorcycle., according to MHP.
The two vehicles were reportedly driving in opposite directions on Highway 10. When the Ford was trying to make a left turn at the intersection in front of the motorcycle, MHP says the motorcycle hit the right rear corner of the Ford.
MHP says the Ford driver had his seat belt on and the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet. The Ford driver was not injured, but the motorcyclist was brought to St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula and died on the way, according to MHP.
MHP says they do not believe drugs, alcohol or speed are considered factors in the crash.
MHP is still investigating the crash.