FRENCHTOWN, Mont. - A 27-year-old man was killed after a crash in Frenchtown early Monday morning, Oct. 3.

The Montana Highway Patrol said in the fatality report the driver was driving westbound on Beckwith, and then went off the right side of the road.

When the driver got back on the road, turned onto broadside slide, went of the road again and collided into a concrete barrier.

According to MHP the driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was identified as a 27-year-old from Plains, Montana.

MHP said alcohol and speed are considered factors in the crash.