MISSOULA - One 16-year-old female is dead after a crash on Old Highway 10 outside of Missoula.
The crash happened at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday at mile marker 4.9 on Old Highway 10.
According to Montana Highway Patrol, two 16-year-olds were driving along the highway when the male driver thought that he hit something in the roadway. The female passenger then got out of the vehicle to check.
The driver thought the vehicle was in reverse but it was actually in drive, and the male driver hit the female passenger and stopped. He reversed off of the girl but she died.
MHP says alcohol, drugs, and speed are not factors in this incident.