Crash on I-90 east of Missoula

UPDATE: JAN. 12 AT 8:29 A.M.

Slippery road conditions are causing crashes along I-90 in the Missoula area.

Near Frenchtown, a crash blockage is leaving fewer lanes open with no passing until further notice near mile-marker 82, the Montana Department of Transportation reports.

The crash is causing a driving lane blockage with several disabled semi-trucks.

Further west at mile-marker 71.8, the passing lane is blocked due to a multiple-vehicle crash.

The Montana Highway Patrol wrote in a Facebook post suggesting people do not drive unless they need to. 

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County is asking drivers to avoid I-90 eastbound at mile-marker 114 near Bonner Junction due to a crash Wednesday.

Missoula County wrote in an alert roads are very slippery and suggest drivers find a different route.

