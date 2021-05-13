MISSOULA, Mont. - A vehicle crash is blocking the northbound lane on Stephens Avenue near the Kensington Avenue intersection in Missoula Thursday.
Our reporter on scene said crews are redirecting traffic. Prepare for delays.
